Mitch McConnell-Linked PAC to Spend $3M on Ads Attacking Kris Kobach

A Political Action Committee (PAC) linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is spending $3 million on attack ads against former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach weeks before the state’s U.S. Senate GOP primary.

Kobach, running for the open Senate sea tin Kansas, will face a barrage of attack ads by Plains PAC — a group headed by former Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) staffer CJ Grover and linked directly to McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund.

Mentzer Media Services, often used by McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund, is facilitating the ad buy for Plains PAC.

The attack ads, airing on radio and television in Kansas until the August 4 primary, accuse Kobach of racism. The ads will play in the Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita, Joplin; and Salena, Kansas markets. Kobach is close in the polls to Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS).

President Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, though Kobach has a history working with the administration on immigration and national security issues.

The McConnell-linked PAC’s giant ad buy comes as the Club for Growth was convinced to remove their attack ads on Marshall that had been airing for months, a New York Times report revealed last month.

Kobach ran for governor in 2018 and was defeated by Democrat Laura Kelly. Democrats have not won a Senate race in Kansas since 1932.

