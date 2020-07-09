Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to withdraw from Iraq and Afghanistan “immediately.”

“Thank you for leadership and effort to bring our troops home and end the endless wars. We, the undersigned, respectfully request you immediately withdraw all U.S. military personnel from Afghanistan and Iraq,” Biggs and Massie wrote to Trump.

The House conservatives warned that the United States cannot remain a “great power” if it engages in the country’s “forever wars.” They explained:

Throughout your entire Presidency, you have worked tirelessly to Make America Great Again. We are confident you will repeat this feat again after this pandemic. However, the United States will not remain a great power for long if we stay engaged in perpetual warfare in Iraq and Afghanistan. History is replete with examples of nations that are a shadow of themselves after lengthy and ill-fated military campaigns—just look at the United Kingdom and France.

Massie and Biggs urged Trump to ignore the advice of the deep state, which has “bungled” America’s involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan. They wrote:

You will be best served if you listen to your gut instincts on this momentous decision. We urge you to ignore any “wisdom” from the bi-partisan cabal of phony experts in the administrative state that have bungled both military and diplomatic campaigns since their start in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Massie and Biggs have consistently advocated for the president’s “America First” agenda, wherein the country focuses on rebuilding the United States and less on intervening abroad.

Their letter to the president follows as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the chair of the House Republican conference, cosponsored an amendment with Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), placing conditions on Trump’s withdrawal from the country.

“The American people have paid dearly in both blood and treasure for past mistakes. We will stand solidly in your corner when you decide to bring our forces home,” Massie and Biggs wrote.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.