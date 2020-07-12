Police Chief: Officers Ambushed in TX Border Town ‘Never Had a Chance’

McAllen, Texas, police chief Victor Rodriguez says two officers ambushed and killed on Saturday “never had a chance.”

The Associated Press reports the two officers, 45-year-old Edelmiro Garza and 39-year-old Ismael Chavez were responding to a domestic violence call at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and the suspect opened fire as they attempted to enter the home.

Both officers were killed.

The suspect, 23-year-old Audon Ignacio Camarillo took his own life at some point after shooting the officers.

Police Chief Rodriguez commented on the slain officers, saying, “They were doing their job. That is what they were supposed to do. The person was a suspect of the incident, met our officers at the door, and shot at both officers. Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result. The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them, much less death.”

Governor Greg Abbot (R) tweeted after news of the Garza and Chavez’s deaths was announced: “Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community. I’ve spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We unite to #BackTheBlue.”

