Pittsburgh: Protesters Demonstrate Against Relocation of Police Station

Protesters have taken to the streets Monday to demonstrate against the relocation of Pittsburgh Police’s Zone 5 station.

KDKA journalist Pam Surano reported that roughly 200 demonstraters are partaking in the protest, with many branding the decision to relocate the station an over-policing of the East Liberty neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said protesters are occupying the intersection of Centre Avenue and Kirkwood Street. “Activists are also calling for the funding of affordable housing and more social services here,” said Surano.

Protestors in East Liberty are marching against the Zone 5 police station's relocation back to East Liberty calling it an over policing of the neighborhood. Activists are also calling for the funding of affordable housing and more social services here. @KDKA at 6. pic.twitter.com/AD3tj3yTru — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) July 13, 2020

CBS Pittsburgh reports: “After 15 years of renovation, Pittsburgh Police are preparing to reoccupy the Zone 5 police station in East Liberty, not far from where police and protesters clashed last month.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety is requesting pedestrians to steer clear of the protest area.