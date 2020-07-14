ICE Arrests Four-Time Deported Child Sex Abuser Illegal Alien in Utah

A four-time deported illegal alien, previously convicted of child sexual abuse, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Utah.

Roberto Montes-Lopez, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE agents on July 2 after he was released from the Weber County Jail in Utah. Montes-Lopez had been serving a prison sentence for second-degree felony child sexual abuse.

In June 2015, after returning illegally to the U.S. for the fifth time, Montes-Lopez was convicted and sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison for the child sex crimes. Montes-Lopez has a criminal record dating back to 2004.

“Law enforcement’s common goal is to keep communities safe and keep dangerous predators off the streets,” ICE official Sylvester Ortega said in a statement.

“The arrest of a criminal alien like Montes-Lopez, whose criminal history spans nearly two decades, demonstrates why cooperation is so important between agencies,” Ortega said. “These partnerships will continue to protect the community from criminal illegal aliens that hurt the citizens of this country.”

Between 2004 and 2011, Montes-Lopez was deported four times from the U.S. In January 2012, Montes-Lopez was prosecuted for felony illegal re-entry.

Montes-Lopez’s rap sheet also includes:

2005 conviction for drug possession and distribution

2011 convictions for use of a firearm by a restricted person

2015 convictions for money laundering and drunk driving

2020 conviction for possession and distribution of heroin

ICE officials say Montes-Lopez will remain in custody until he is deported for the fifth time.

