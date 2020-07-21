Donald Trump Kicks Off Eight Week Action Sprint Toward Election Day

President Donald Trump on Tuesday kicks off eight weeks of presidential action, outlining what four more years in office will look like.

“We can honestly say nobody has ever going to see eight weeks like we’re going to have,” Trump previewed to reporters after an event on Thursday.

Trump is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to sign an unspecified memorandum in the Oval Office.

The president outlined in recent days significant action on immigration, education, healthcare, and a plan to help save the suburbs.

“We’re going to get things done. We’re going to get things done that they’ve wanted to see done for a long, long time,” he said.

Trump said the Supreme Court ruling on former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) actually gave him expanded powers to progress some key issues stuck in Congress.

“The Supreme Court gave the president of the United States powers that nobody thought the president had by approving — by doing what they did, their decision on DACA,” Trump told Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday.

On top of that, President Trump will again hold coronavirus press briefings to discuss the latest flareups of the virus and will push Congress for a fourth round of economic aid for the country.

The president is insistent schools reopen in the fall.

President Trump also previewed Monday a plan to send additional federal law enforcement agents to America’s major cities to quell pockets of lawlessness, rioting, and anarchy as he did in Portland, Oregon.

“People say ‘protesters’; these people are anarchists,” Trump said on Monday. “These are people that hate our country and we’re not going to let it go forward.”

The president continues speaking about his upcoming actions with a sense of urgency, as election day approaches.

“You’ll see levels of detail, and you’ll see levels of thought that a lot of people believed very strongly we didn’t have in this country,” Trump said on Thursday. “We’re going to get things done. We’re going to get things done that they’ve wanted to see done for a long, long time.”