Video: Joe Biden Aide Interrupts, Ends TV Interview After Just Minutes

For the second time in a week, Joe Biden’s campaign abruptly ended a local TV interview after claiming the reporter’s time was up.

Biden was speaking to ABC 15 in Arizona when an aide, identified as Ari Krupkin on the screen, interrupted the conversation:

“What’s with this guy?” an irritated Biden said of Donald Trump.

“Steve, that’s our time,” a voice said as Krupkin’s name — presumably from Zoom — appeared on the ABC 15 studio screen.

“Okay, alright. I appreciate your time, uh, thanks so much to Mr. Vice President, as well,” anchor Steve Irvin said.

Last week, NBC 12, also in Arizona, was abruptly cut off, as well:

About six minutes into the appearance, a Biden aide tried unsuccessfully to cut off anchor Mark Curtis.

At 10:55, Curtis asked another question, and the Biden aide said Curtis’s time was up. Then Biden’s feed went black.

“Mark, that’s our time. Thanks so much,” the aide could be heard saying.

Biden then suddenly appeared full screen and answered the question. The interview abruptly ended with no thank you or sign off.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.