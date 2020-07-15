Joe Biden Calls Arizona ‘an Important City’ in 2020 Election

Presumptive Democrat nominee for president Joe Biden told an Arizona TV station he thinks it’s “an important city” in the 2020 election.

Biden made the blunder just moments into an appearance on NBC 12:

“Arizona is very much in play in 2020, so we appreciate you taking some time and talk to the people of our state,” anchor Mark Curtis said.

“Oh, you’re an important city. You guys are going through hell right now, are ya?” Biden responded.

“We really are with the pandemic,” Curtis said.

Biden then said Curtis was “breaking up a little bit” and the candidate was having trouble hearing him.

About six minutes into the appearance, a Biden aide interrupted to say he was asking “the last question.”

At 10:55, Curtis asked another question, and the Biden aide said Curtis’s time was up and Biden’s feed went black.

“Mark, that’s our time. Thanks so much,” the aide could be heard saying.

Biden then suddenly appeared full screen and answered the question. The interview abruptly ended with no thank you or sign off.

