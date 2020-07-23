Donald Trump: Joe Biden Has ‘Obligation’ to Take Mental Test

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that former Vice President Joe Biden should submit to a mental test to prove he is cognitively fit for the presidency.

“In a certain way, Joe Biden has an obligation to take a test,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel.

Trump spoke about taking his own mental test, administrated by former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson and indicated that Biden should submit to the same test.

“Joe should take that test because something is going on,” Trump said, adding that the doctors gave him a “perfect mark” on his test.

“Honestly he should take the test, in a way, as an obligation to, because you have to be able to show this country that the person we’re picking as leader is sharp,” he said.

On Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Trump if he believed Biden was senile.

“I don’t want to say that,” Trump replied. “I’d say he’s not competent to be president. To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”