Josh Hawley to Only Back Supreme Court Nominees Who Say Roe v. Wade ‘Wrongly Decided’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on Sunday he would only back Supreme Court nominees that state on the record that the Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade was “wrongly decided.”

Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told the Washington Post, “I will vote only for those Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade is wrongly decided.”

He added, “By explicitly acknowledged, I mean on the record and before they were nominated.”

“If there is no indication in their record that at any time they have acknowledged that Roe was wrong at the time it was decided, then I’m not going to vote for them — and I don’t care who nominates them,” the Missouri conservative said.

Hawley’s comments to the Washington Post arise as Senate Republicans have made preparations in case of an emergency vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in February that he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy ahead of the 2020 elections.

Hawley’s position on the Judiciary Committee could ensure that potential Supreme Court nominees have more pro-life credentials; the Supreme Court recently struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana in June.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle noted that control for the Supreme Court could become a major issue ahead of the 2020 presidential election as either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden could nominate as many as four Supreme Court justices in the next four years.

“All of this means, theoretically, the next president—whether it be Trump re-elected to serve another term, or Biden defeating Trump in November—could expect to appoint as many as four Justices to the Supreme Court in a single term,” Boyle wrote.

