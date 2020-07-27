Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield’s reportedly scrubbed information from her campaign website about her “deeply troubling” business record, which Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) campaign highlighted in an ad released on Monday.

Greenfield’s campaign website used to reference her time as the CEO of Rottlund Homes in Iowa, in which her homebuilding business reportedly ran up millions in debt, did not pay its bills, and was reportedly sued several times for fraud and shoddy work. The business eventually closed. The website also referenced her time as the president of Colby Interests, where she reportedly evicted small businesses to make way for a multinational grocery chain.

Now, the website no longer references her time as a businesswoman.

The Ernst campaign released an titled, “Scrubbed,” about how Greenfield continues to run away from her controversial time in business.

Brendan Conley, the Team Joni communications director, said in a statement on Monday:

Whether it’s personally signing notices to kick Iowa small businesses to the curb, or working as a top executive at a business that used toxic Chinese drywall, Theresa Greenfield knows her failed business record is problematic. Scrubbing details from her campaign’s website won’t hide the fact that she prioritizes her own personal gain ahead of Iowans. Why is Greenfield hiding from her record?

Nathan Brand, a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said in a statement on Monday:

Iowans know that Greenfield has a record of misleading voters to further her own political agenda. Whether it’s trying to mislead voters about her reliance on corporate campaign cash, or trying to erase her problematic business career, Greenfield needs to come clean as to why she is attempting to hide her record from Hawkeye State voters. Iowans simply can’t trust Greenfield’s unprepared, inaccessible, and misleading campaign.

“The evidence speaks for itself: Theresa Greenfield is engaged in a cover-up because she doesn’t want Iowans to know about her deeply troubling business record,” Aaron Britt, from communications for the Iowa GOP, said.

“This scheme to cover up her past will catch up to her. The more they get to know about her, the more Iowans know they can’t trust Two-Faced Theresa,” Britt said.