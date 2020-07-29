Donald Trump in Texas: Far-Left Joe Biden Will Demolish Energy Industry

President Donald Trump on Wednesday traveled to Midland, Texas, to promote the American energy industry, warning that the left would destroy their progress if former Vice President Joe Biden became president.

The president warned that the radical left and Biden had endorsed the “Green New Deal Disaster” proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“If these far-left politicians get into power, they will demolish your industry,” he said

He reminded the audience that the left would end fracking, and prevent drilling on federal lands if they ever took power.

“I don’t think Biden’s gonna do too well in Texas,” Trump said, citing the importance of energy to the state’s economy.

Trump said the left would only seize power for themselves, warning that they would work to dismantle the energy industry.

“They want to destroy our country. These people are sick,” Trump said. “They don’t love our country, in any way shape or form.”

The president pointed to the socialist destruction of the once-wealthy, energy-rich country of Venezuela, warning that the United States would face a similar fate if the left took power.

“The radical left wants to tear down everything in its way, and in its way they want power for themselves,” Trump said

The president signed four permits that he said would clear the way for pipeline and railway infrastructure on the nation’s border to export Texas crude to Mexico

“You’ve been after that one for many years,” Trump said.

He also announced that the administration would authorize the export of liquified natural gas until the year 2050.

The president recalled when oil prices crashed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and how he worked furiously to get Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Russia, and other oil producing countries to cut production to save energy prices.

“We were very close to losing a great, very powerful industry,” he said.

He promised to continue working to preserve the oil industry as long as he was in office.

“As long as I’m your President we will never let anyone put American energy out of business … We will defend the Lone Star State,” he said.