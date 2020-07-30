Joe Biden in Latest Brain Freeze: 2020 Census ‘Now Two Censuses Ago’

Joe Biden suffered another startling brain freeze on Wednesday when he claimed the 2020 Census “is now two censuses ago.”

Biden was speaking to UnidosUS and recollecting when he first met the person with whom he was conversing:

“We had a relatively small population of–and we called it, at the time, Hispanic population, mostly Puerto Rican–American citizens already,” Biden said.

“But you know, the 2020 Census, which is now two censuses ago,” he continued, apparently meaning to say “later.”

On Tuesday, Biden got tongue-tied while reading a teleprompter, saying, “We can’t rebuild our economy and meet this crimate clisis.”

Watch:

AG Barr hearing takes a 5 minute break and Fox dips into the Biden event: Joe Biden: “Crimate Clisis” pic.twitter.com/CDcx76JFpw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

“I think he’s got some cognitive issues,” former White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, recently told The Kyle Olson Show, before adding that he is not diagnosing the former vice president and has not examined him.

Listen to Jackson’s full analysis here:

“But as a concerned American who also happens to be a physician, I’m just going to say it’s concerning to me that he sometimes is not able to complete a sentence, not really know where he’s at or what he’s doing, and we’ve seen that countless times now,” Jackson said.

In early July, Biden told reporters that he has taken a cognitive test, despite the results of one not being included in the December release of his health exam.

“I’ve been tested, and I’m constantly tested,” Biden claimed.

Questions include identifying dates, times, and locations.

Biden, so far, has not released the details of any such exam.

Out of a possible 30 points, a “normal” score is 26. Jackson said Trump “aced” the Montreal Cognitive Assessment with a 30 out of 30.

Trump reportedly wants Biden to take the same test. The Washington Post reported on June 22:

Trump said he thought presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would never be able to pass it and suggested challenging him to take the test, said the people familiar with Trump’s comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private details.

“I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden said.

