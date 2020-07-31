African Immigrant Accused of Spitting on Police Officers After Stealing Car

An immigrant from Africa is accused of spitting on four police officers in Portland, Maine, after being arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

Mohamud Abdullahi, a 27-year-old originally from Africa, was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and parole violations after he was stopped by Portland police officers for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, Abdullahi was stopped with a passenger in a reportedly stolen vehicle. The passenger had been experiencing Chinese coronavirus symptoms and was awaiting her test results.

While detaining Abdullahi and putting him in the back of the police car, the African immigrant allegedly began violently kicking the door and window. This prompted officers to transfer Abdullahi to a police van.

During the transfer, Abdullahi allegedly spat on the four officers and kept resisting. Two of the officers were treated at a nearby hospital because they said Abdullahi, who was potentially exposed to coronavirus, spat in their eyes.

Abdullahi has a criminal record in the area. Last year, he wrote in the Portland Press Herald that he first arrived in the U.S. at the age of nine and has been in and out of jail for years. Abdullahi suggested, at the time, that it was his fifth time in jail.

Since 2001, more than 4,100 refugees — overwhelmingly from the Congo, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, and Sudan — have been resettled in the state of Maine. The vast majority of those refugees, about 80 to 90 percent, have been resettled in Portland, a city of just 66,400 residents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.