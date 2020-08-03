The Economist magazine has increased its prediction of a Joe Biden win to 91 percent.

“Right now, our model thinks Joe Biden is very likely to beat Donald Trump in the electoral college,” the magazine reported, pegging Biden’s chances at “around 9 in 10.”

The Economist predicted Biden has a “better than 19 in 20” — or “99 percent” — chance of winning more votes than President Trump in November.

According to the magazine, Biden could win as many as 415 electoral votes, with Trump capturing as few as 123.

In June, the Economist said Biden’s chances were just 87 percent.

The outlet theorized that the former vice president has a 98 percent chance of winning the most votes.

On October 18, 2016, the New York Times predicted Hillary Clinton had a 91 percent chance of defeating Donald Trump.

The paper claimed on election night, November 8, 2016, that Clinton’s chances had decreased to 85 percent.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign released a web ad featuring statements Americans are afraid to say out loud, alluding to a “silent majority” who will speak on Election Day:

"I’m afraid to say this out loud…" pic.twitter.com/4OzFPjSWMX — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 3, 2020

