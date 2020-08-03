Advocates for sexual liberation are using graphic sex education lessons to indoctrinate children, Rebecca Friedrichs, who was in the classroom for 28 years and now heads the nonprofit For Kids & Country, told The Kyle Olson Show.

“Their brand of sex education is child abuse,” Friedrichs said of the lessons put forth by Planned Parenthood and the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS) through a coalition called “Healthy Teen Network.”

Among other scandalous lessons, kids can obtain “5 Tips for Your Sexual Health During COVID 19” written by “expert” Ella Dorval Hall, a 2018 college graduate with a degree in environmental studies. Her tips encourage our kids to engage in sexting, solo sex (masturbation), pornography, self-dating and communications with online sex experts. Her lessons on how to masturbate provide “extra tips” for those with a clitoris.

Dorval Hall assures your daughters that sexting makes women four times more likely to feel “empowered” and “confident,” and then provides links, including 54 sexting ideas that are so X-Rated I cannot print them here. She asks our kid “Interested in watching porn?” and leads them to social media sex experts who instruct them in the use of sex toys and give them tips for “dirty talk” and sexual consent.