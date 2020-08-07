Nolte: Watch Christians Outsmart Dem Governor to Worship God at Walmart

Christian worshippers outsmarted Pennsylvania’s fascist Democrat governor by gathering to praise God inside a Walmart — which, unlike the church, has been deemed “essential.”

The video below was reportedly recorded by a woman named Nancy Halford, a Walmart employee in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, who stopped what she was doing to join the singing and record the event. The video was originally recorded on June 26, but is just now going viral. The 15 minute video has racked up 1.1 million views.

Here’s a quick look:

This is brilliant, a church was not allowed to worship because of buracrats decree so they went to a Walmart to do it pic.twitter.com/nTeqoqPSLE — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 6, 2020

This came almost three months after Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, on April 3, told houses of worship they were not essential.

“Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted,” he said.

The governor did not order religious buildings to close, but Wolf’s message was clear: If you don’t close your church, we’ll be forced to act.

The Walmart video is not only beautiful for all the obvious reasons, it also points out the hypocrisy and anti-religious bigotry of these selective lockdowns and guidelines — not to mention their absurdity. Gathering to sing and praise God in a Walmart does not defy these totally unnecessary and useless social distancing guidelines, but gathering to sing and praise God in a house of worship does.

Please do tell me why it’s safe to gather in a Walmart, but not a church, synagogue, or mosque?

I guess the science behind that thinking must be the same science that explains why a Trump rally is deadly but a Black Lives Matter/Antifa riot is totally safe — or why you holding a funeral for your loved one will kill people, but it is perfectly safe when left-wing elites gather for an indoor funeral to say goodbye to John Lewis, one of their own.

This is just more proof that Democrats are determined to make traditional Americans second-class citizens in their own country.

The good news, though, is how the video is also proof that we will not stand for it, especially when it comes to praising our God.

Just try to wrap your mind around the fact that one of America’s major political parties — the Democrats, duh — as well as the corporate media — want to shut down our church but protect abortion clinics and marijuana dispensaries as “essential.” They want to protect the right to gather to loot and riot and burn, even as they use the fascist power of the State to strip us of our First Amendment right to gather together and worship.

The left are monsters who reveal their true selves more and more every day.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.