Five people were wounded early Tuesday morning in a warehouse shooting in Democrat-controlled Los Angeles, California.

CBS 2 reports the incident occurred in the Harbor-Gateway neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. and witnesses report hearing 30 to 50 gun shots.

Their were upwards of 200 people in the facility at the time, where The Hill reports they were “illegally hosted.”

Three women and two men were wounded by gunfire and a sixth individual was injured by being cut on a fence while trying to flee the bullets.

ABC 7 reports shots were fired outside as well as inside the warehouse, and “police believe it is gang-related.”

The Hill notes the shooting comes less than a week “after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) threatened to shut off the utilities of buildings that held large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

California has universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first acquire a safety certificate from the state, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, gun violence restraining orders, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed to protect their students, background checks for ammunition purchases, and stringent controls on who can sell ammunition in the state, among other controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.