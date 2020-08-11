Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) and former Rep. Jason Lewis (R-MN) have struck a statistical tie in Minnesota’s Senate race, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

An Emerson College survey found that Smith leads Lewis by three points, or 48 to 45 percent, with seven percent of voters remaining undecided.

Spencer Kimball, the director of the Emerson College poll, said that “in 2016, the Senate races in each state were won by the same party that won the Presidential election in that state, and it appears that the same pattern might emerge in 2020.”

Lewis is expected to be the Republican nominee to challenge Smith in the general election; Emerson released the poll as Minnesota will hold their primary votes.

Former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN) was the last Republican senator to represent Minnesota; he lost to former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) in 2008.

The Cook Political Report rates the Minnesota Senate race as “solid” for Democrats. Smith has also raised $10 million, while Lewis raised $2.5 million.

President Donald Trump endorsed Lewis for the Senate Republican primary on Monday. He said that Lewis would help him enact his America First agenda in the Senate.

“Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) will be an incredible Senator for the State of Minnesota! He is a proven leader who will help us Lower your Taxes, Protect our Communities and Defend your Second Amendment,” Trump wrote.

“Jason worked with me to save Minneapolis along with your great National Guard after your local political leaders failed to do so. Jason has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MNSEN,” the president added.

…Jason worked with me to save Minneapolis along with your great National Guard after your local political leaders failed to do so. Jason has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MNSEN https://t.co/PeTUxOGipN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

In response, Lewis said that Minnesotans are tired of the Democrats’ failed policies.

Lewis wrote, “The people of Minnesota have had enough of the failed Democrat policies that have left many hard working Minnesotans behind! In the US Senate I will fight for the people of Minnesota, not the highest bidder like my opponent @TinaSmithMN.”

The people of Minnesota have had enough of the failed Democrat policies that have left many hard working Minnesotans behind! In the US Senate I will fight for the people of Minnesota, not the highest bidder like my opponent @TinaSmithMN. — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 10, 2020

Emerson College conducted the poll between August 8 and 10, sampling 733 registered voters, and the survey has a 3.6 percent margin of error.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.