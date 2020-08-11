Watch Live: President Donald Trump Holds a Press Conference

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is scheduled to hold a press conference at the White House.
The president will likely react to former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to select Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.
He will also update Americans on the ongoing fight against the coronavirus and efforts to provide aid to Americans suffering the economic effects of the lockdowns.
The press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
