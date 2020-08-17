A Democrat Virginia state senator has been charged with two felonies for her involvement in the destruction of a Confederate monument during a protest in Portsmouth, according to local authorities.

The announcement of the charges was discussed on Monday by Police Chief Angela Greene, who held a briefing to discuss the independent, police-conducted investigation into the protest.

#BREAKING: Chief Greene says State Senator Louise Lucas is charged with two felonies for the incident #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/3VtJB5QPSf — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 17, 2020

The destruction of the monument came during a protest on June 10 in Olde Towne and has led to felony charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Felony Injury to a Monument in Excess of $1,000 placed against state Sen. Louise Lucas (D), Portsmouth NAACP Chapter President James Boyd, school board member LaKeesha Atkinson, and other members of the NAACP.

Others who are facing charges of Felony Injury to a Monument in Excess of $1,000 include public defenders Brenda Spry, Alexandra Stephens, and Meredith Cramer.

Other non-prominent local residents charged with felonies include Kimberly Wimbush, Dana Worthington, Amira Bethea, Brandon Woodard, Hanah Renae Rivera, and Raymond J. Brothers.

According to reporters in attendance at the briefing, Portsmouth Delegate Don Scott, who is representing Lucas, said that he and Lucas were not aware of the charges until today.

Portsmouth Delegate Don Scott is representing Lucas. He says he and Lucas were unaware of the charges. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/BTaCzZK7WT — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 17, 2020

During the destruction of the statue, one individual, Chris Green, was severely injured and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Green is now undergoing rehab with therapists in Richmond to recover from the incident.

According to Greene, police are still investigating the matter and will continue to charge people should other identities be revealed.