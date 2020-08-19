Lindsey Graham Praises Jill Biden’s DNC Speech

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham applauded presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s wife for a speech supporting her husband.

“Tonight, Jill Biden did a very good job representing herself and Joe in the causes they believe in,” Graham tweeted late Tuesday night, as the Democratic National Convention closed its second night. “She’s an outstanding person who has led a consequential life.”

While the South Carolina senator has been an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, he has long enjoyed a close relationship with the Biden family. In 2015, Graham stated that if someone “can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem,” calling him “as good a man as God ever created.”

“He’s said some of the most incredibly heartfelt things that anybody could ever say to me,” Graham said. “He’s the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics.”

That relationship seemed to have soured for some time after the 2016 election, and the biting partisan division that followed it. As recently as February, Jill Biden was saying that Graham had “changed” from the man with whom she had been acquainted.

“Well, you know, Lindsey — I don’t know what happened to Lindsey. And we used to be great friends and friends with John McCain,” she said. “I mean, we traveled together with the Foreign Relations Committee. We’ve had dinner, you know, and now he’s changed.”

Asked if she still considered Graham a friend, Biden was hesitant. “You know, it’s hard when you, I don’t know, consider somebody a friend and then they’ve said so many things, so many negative things. And it’s — that’s been a little hurtful.”

During his November 2019 primary run — in which Graham and the GOP questioned Joe and son Hunter’s ties to Ukraine — Joe Biden said he did not “know what happened” to Graham. “I am disappointed, and quite frankly I’m angered, by the fact — he knows me; he knows my son; he knows there’s nothing to this,” he said at the time.

Response from voters on both sides of the aisle have derided Graham’s tweet. If they could still hold the Senate I wouldn’t mind this RINO being voted out,” one user replied. “Same for Romney.”