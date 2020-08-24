Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend Herschel Walker, during Monday evening’s Republican National Convention speech, spoke of his friendship with President Trump and told viewers, “If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president.”

“I pray every night that God gives him more time. Give him four more years,” Walker said. “He has accomplished so much, almost all by himself under constant attack. But there is more work to do.”

“If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president. He’s my president, and I’m blessed to call him friend,” Walker continued:

The NFL legend detailed his “deep personal relationship” with President Trump, whom he has known for 37 years, throughout his brief speech. Throughout those years, Walker observed how Trump has conducted himself with people from all walks of life. Because of that, Walker explained that he takes it as a “personal insult” that people would think he would have a 37-year friendship with a “racist” — a frequent description used by the left.

“People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump,” he continued.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump,” he continued, noting that actions speak louder than words, particularly in regards to lifting up the black community.

“He keeps right on fighting to improve the lives of black Americans and all Americans. He works night and day. He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field,” he continued.

“Some people don’t like his style…the way he knocks down obstacles that get in the way of his goals. People on opposing teams didn’t like it when I ran right over them either,” he added. “But that’s how you get the job done.”

His speech drew immediate criticism from progressive Hollywood activist Alyssa Milano, a prolific Trump critic.

“As a sports fan I’m so sad to see @HerschelWalker say that Trump is a champion of social justice,” she said alongside the hashtags #TrumpChaos, #LiarInChief, and #RNCConvention: