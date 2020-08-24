Kenosha’s Main Post Office Closes Indefinitely Due to Violent Riots

The main post office in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has closed due to civil unrest in the city.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the main post office has been closed indefinitely due to the violent protests rocking the city following the police-involved shooting of a black man, which occurred Sunday evening. Mail is now being diverted to Pleasant Prairie, according to reports:

Because of protests in Kenosha the city’s main post office at 5606 Sheridan Road has been shut down with retail service and delivery operations relocated to the post office in Pleasant Prairie. Post office box holders and customers in Zip Codes 53140,53142, 53143 and 53144 who received an attempted delivery notice can pick up their mail at the Pleasant Prairie Post Office during retail hours. Officials said they don’t know when the post office in Kenosha will reopen.

The indefinite closure comes, ironically, as Democrats accuse the Trump administration of sabotaging the United States Postal Service (USPS) as part of greater effort to suppress voters, presumably those who would cast their ballots for Joe Biden (D).

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates is among those who made the claim during last week’s Democratic National Convention, telling viewers that they are “trying to sabotage our postal service to keep people from being able to vote.” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) made a similar claim, declaring that the administration is causing many to “risk their lives” to exercise their right to vote.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) has since activated the National Guard, sending 125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to the city.

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin. Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe,” Evers said in a statement, according to WISN.

“This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely,” he added.