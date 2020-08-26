GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: 3 Shot, 2 Fatally, Overnight in Kenosha

Three people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning during continuing riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Rome Sentinel reports that one individual died after being shot in the head and another after being shot in chest.

The third individual received wounds not thought to be life-threatening.

Various videos of the shootings have emerged.

Breitbart News reported on videos showing the individual who was shot in the head just before midnight local time. He was in what appeared to be the parking lot of an auto-repair shop when shot.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Another video shows an individual opening fire after allegedly being attacked by someone with a skateboard.

People appear to be hit and fall down as he shoots.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

This as close and slow as you’re gonna find I think. Skateboard guy attacks and gets shot. Guy approaching with hand gun out gets shot. Self defense. pic.twitter.com/jDi987NAsF — Jack Murphy 🇺🇸 (@jackmurphylive) August 26, 2020

Julio Rosas posted a second video that captures the scene in which shots were fired after the alleged skateboard attack. The video shows a closeup of a man’s arm with a literal hole blown through it.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Here’s video of the man’s wounds, I recorded him being shot in Kenosha. His right arm is badly damaged. Credit: @ louriealex (instagram) pic.twitter.com/iE8vUG27mb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

The riots in Kenosha began Sunday night after an officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The Associated Press reported that an eyewitness to the incident, 22-year-old Raysean White, “said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, ‘Drop the knife! Drop the knife!’ before the gunfire erupted. He said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.”

The Guardian reports that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is calling state lawmakers to meet in a special session “to move forward with reforms to curb law enforcement misconduct.”

