WATCH: Man Shot in Head at Kenosha Riots

A man was shot in the head in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night, as riots swept through the city for a third consecutive night.

The incident occurred just before midnight local time as semi-automatic gunfire erupted in what appeared to be the parking lot of an auto-repair shop.

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

It’s unclear whether the man was a part of the riot, or who shot him. However, according to independent journalist and investigative reporter Drew Hernandez, a car was lit on fire by rioters at the parking lot where the man was shot, “in retaliation.” Such an event could indicate the man was shot by the owner of the business, but that has not been confirmed.

Arsonists have set a car on fire at the car dealer where the rioter was shot in the head The rioters were about to torch the property in retaliation but police showed up in time to stop them #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/qwPCBUr9wq — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer reported that the man who was shot in the head was attempting to loot the car dealership. However, as of the time of this writing, that has not been independently confirmed by Breitbart.

BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood I will update who shot him! pic.twitter.com/xZ6v5mpI82 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Schaffer also reported that witnesses told police that “boogaloo boy militia” with long guns shot the man.

Official witness making a statement to officers that it was the boogaloo boy militia protecting a business that was being destroyed A second witness told me the same account off camera That is what I thought I saw too but I had to confirm. Details can still change pic.twitter.com/3CnPtODX5o — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

The report about the victim being shot by a man guarding a business was collaborated by investigative reporter and independent journalist Drew Hernandez.

“It appears an armed citizen was defending the car dealership and opened fire on the rioter who was attempting to vandalize or burn the dealership down,” Hernandez wrote on Twitter. “Before this shooting took place, the rioters were planning to burn down their ‘next car dealership.'”

In another, possibly related incident, a large group began chasing a man with a rifle down a street. The man falls and is attacked. However, he manages to roll with his rifle and shoots a man who tried to take his weapon away from him. Then, he appears to shoot another man at near point-blank range.

CW Extreme violence Footage of the shooting in Kenosha. Armed civilian on the ground starts shooting close range as protestors approaching them. 1 person in critical condition, 2 others injured in hospital.pic.twitter.com/vMbqCy4hyD — Griffin – Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 26, 2020

Townhall’s Julio Rosas shared video of gruesome arm wounds suffered by a man after one of the shootings.

Here’s video of the man’s wounds, I recorded him being shot in Kenosha. His right arm is badly damaged. Credit: @ louriealex (instagram) pic.twitter.com/iE8vUG27mb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

“Kenosha has been marred by violent unrest since police shot Jacob Blake several times in the back while responding to a domestic incident on Sunday,” the UPI reported. “An eyewitness said that police told Blake to “drop the knife,” though he himself did not witness Blake carrying a knife.”

