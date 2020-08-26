The third night of the Republican National Convention will continue the celebration of America with the evening’s theme of “Land of Heroes.”

The focus of the evening will place a heavy emphasis on military and law enforcement, according to campaign officials.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump 2020 campaign manager Tim Murtaugh spoke about the ongoing riots, arson, and looting in Wisconsin after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, calling it a “very, very troubling and disturbing situation”

He said that the convention speakers on Wednesday night would continue condemning the violent incidents in Wisconsin.

Outside groups like Antifa and violent leftists had “crossed the line” in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Murtaugh said, pointing to Tuesday night’s violent incidents. Two people were shot and killed during the riots and a third person injured.

“It doesn’t serve anybody’s purpose to burn down buildings and cause mayhem and other injuries to other people completely unconnected to what the protests were born from,” he said.

Murtaugh said that the Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden were kept from denouncing the violence in America’s major cities during the summer.

“We did not hear a single word from Democrats at their convention about that,” he said, noting that Biden and the Democrats were “overrun and controlled by the radical fringe extreme left.”

Congress members speaking Wednesday night include Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Madison Cawthorn, a Republican candidate for Congress in North Carolina, will also speak. If elected, the 25-year-old candidate would be the youngest member of Congress.

Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff of the U.S. National Security Council Keith Kellogg will speak on Trump’s national security record.

Chinese civil rights activist Chen Guangcheng will deliver a speech emphasizing the dangers posed by communist China.

The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump will represent the president’s family on Wednesday night.

Sports figures speaking include legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz as well as former NFL safety Burgess Owens, who is running for Congress in Utah.

From the White House, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the president’s counselor Kellyanne Conway will speak. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell will also speak.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will close out the night’s programming as the vice president plans a speech at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.