During the fourth evening of the Republican National Convention (RNC), President Trump slammed Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden for taking the donations of American workers while helping to offshore their jobs to China and abroad.

“Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul — he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness,” Trump said.

“For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses, and told them he felt their pain — and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship their jobs to China and many other distant lands,” Trump continued:

Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing the dreams of American workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders, and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars. Four years ago, I ran for president because I could not watch this betrayal of our country any longer. I could not sit by as career politicians let other countries take advantage of us on trade, borders, foreign policy, and national defense. [Emphasis added]

Biden, while in the Senate, supported China entering the World Trade Organization (WTO), voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and supported normalizing United States’ trade relations with China.

As a result, the WTO-NAFTA period before Trump’s election — where he put tariffs on Chinese products and replaced NAFTA — resulted in the loss of nearly five million American manufacturing jobs and at least 55,000 U.S. manufacturing plants across the nation.

Trump also touted his ending of Biden and President Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“Days after taking office, we shocked the Washington establishment and withdrew from the last administration’s job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership,” Trump said.

During the later years of the Obama administration, Biden as vice president toured the nation promoting TPP. Research has shown that TPP, if not killed by Trump, would have provided incentives for big businesses to offshore U.S. jobs.

“Fast-tracking TPP would make it easier for corporations to offshore U.S. jobs and push down our wages by forcing Americans to compete with workers in Vietnam who make less than 60 cents an hour and in Malaysia, where forced labor is widely used,” an analysis by Public Citizen noted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.