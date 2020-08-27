Watch – Minneapolis Looters: ‘Burn This Sh*t Down!’

Looters took to the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday following the suicide of a homicide suspect, looting several stores including Saks 5th Avenue and a liquor store, as several videos show.

“More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods,” FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey reported late Wednesday night:

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police. pic.twitter.com/zaIKUw8IlC — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

“Burn this shit down!” one man screamed as another entered a store through the broken glass:

Looting and violence has erupted in Minneapolis after a man shot himself as police approached him. How is this the fault of the police? pic.twitter.com/hkvYlMIIqv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Another video shows looters knocking over displays in what appears to be Target:

Looting is now taking place at the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis after a man committed suicide while being pursued by police. Any excuse to riot. pic.twitter.com/gWrLpc8eoJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

According to FOX 9’s Godfrey, authorities broke up the looting at the Saks 5th Avenue store using pepper spray. Notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently called to ban officers from using non-lethal munitions, including pepper spray, on protesters:

No more tear gas, no more pepper spray, no more rubber bullets on protestors. Ban them all.https://t.co/TYP5PfXgNI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 25, 2020

Lawlessness broke out in the city on Wednesday after a homicide suspect committed suicide. While the Minneapolis Police Department initially released a graphic video of the suicide, showing no officer fire involved in the suspect’s death, some of those who took to the streets reportedly believed that officers fatally shot the man.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced late Wednesday that state patrol was en route to Minneapolis to help “restore order” in the city. He also activated the National Guard: