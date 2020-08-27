Watch – Minneapolis Looters: ‘Burn This Sh*t Down!’

Hannah Bleau

Looters took to the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday following the suicide of a homicide suspect, looting several stores including Saks 5th Avenue and a liquor store, as several videos show.

“More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods,” FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey reported late Wednesday night:

“Burn this shit down!” one man screamed as another entered a store through the broken glass:

Another video shows looters knocking over displays in what appears to be Target:

According to FOX 9’s Godfrey, authorities broke up the looting at the Saks 5th Avenue store using pepper spray. Notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently called to ban officers from using non-lethal munitions, including pepper spray, on protesters:

Lawlessness broke out in the city on Wednesday after a homicide suspect committed suicide. While the Minneapolis Police Department initially released a graphic video of the suicide, showing no officer fire involved in the suspect’s death, some of those who took to the streets reportedly believed that officers fatally shot the man.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced late Wednesday that state patrol was en route to Minneapolis to help “restore order” in the city. He also activated the National Guard:

