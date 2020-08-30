President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a message on Twitter describing Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as a “useless fucking idiot.”

“Ted Wheeler is the useless fucking idiot and comic relief that gets everyone killed in every disaster movie,” Twitter user “Tiff” wrote in a message on Twitter.

“Tone down the language, but TRUE!” Trump wrote, sharing the message.

Tone down the language, but TRUE! https://t.co/CcdNwlLsb3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

The president shared several messages criticizing Wheeler, demanding he call up the National Guard to help defend his city from ongoing rioting and violence.

“The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able,” Trump wrote. “All the Governor has to do is call!”

The president voiced his frustration with Wheeler after a man was shot and killed in Portland as rioters and counter-protesters clashed Saturday night. The man was wearing a hat with a “Patriot Prayer” insignia, a conservative group in Portland.

“ANTIFA is a Radical Left group that only wants bad things for our Country,” he continued. “They are supported by FOOLS!”

The shooting occurred on the 94th straight day of violent protests in Portland.

“Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote. “This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police!”

Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order! https://t.co/f6LOKcf7BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Two days earlier, Wheeler sent a letter rejecting his offer of National Guard Troops to help quell violence in the city.

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

But Trump again demanded Wheeler act to protect the city.

The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able. All the Governor has to do is call! https://t.co/iRe5ExgRGO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

“The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer,” Trump wrote. “The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!”