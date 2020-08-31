Fitton: President Trump Recognizes Judicial Watch

In his speech to the 2020 Council for National Policy this week, President Trump spoke about the dangers of the proposed vote-by-mail policies that would pave the way for ballot harvesting. And as he did, he paused to recognize Judicial Watch.

The president said:

Tom, where’s Tom? Tom, where is he? Stand up Tom, will you Tom Fitton? That’s Judicial Watch … they do a fantastic job. I wish he had more help. I mean honestly I wish he had more help. But it’s not easy beating a system that’s been in place for many, many years, right? Many, many years it’s been in place and it’s sad, but 51 million votes are being sent and nobody knows who’s getting them and what happens if you send them to an all-Democrat area but not to an all-Republican area. How do you win an election? This is really a very serious problem…. This is about all of us. This is about the country.

This pleased me, of course, because we have been without peer in our fight for clean voter rolls and clean elections. In his remarks, the President made it clear that our efforts are critical, and he reinforced my desire to succeed.