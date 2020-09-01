Donald Trump: Some Police Officers ‘Choke’ Just Like in Golf

President Donald Trump said Monday some police officers “choke” in shooting incidents in the United States, comparing them to golfers in a tournament.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham to incidents like Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a police officer shot him in the back as he tried to enter his vehicle.

“Shooting a guy in the back many times … couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?” Trump mused. “In the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon and there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt.”

“You’re not comparing it to golf,” Ingraham interrupted. “Because of course, that’s what the media would say.”

“I’m saying people choke,” Trump replied.

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, was wanted on charges of sexual assault, among others, according to the Associated Press. https://t.co/CBBy6m26tv — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 24, 2020

He noted police officers faced difficult decisions every day, some of them made quickly.

“You’ve got a quarter of a second to make a decision,” Trump said. “If you don’t make the decision and you’re wrong, you’re dead.”

The president also spoke about police officers in a press conference on Monday evening, noting there were “bad cops” that needed to be removed from the force.

“The bad cops — everybody agrees they have to be very tough on bad cops,” he said. “But sometimes you have a cop or a police person who is a good police person, right? Good. But they choke.”

Trump said it was unfair that one mistake from police officers making a split-second decision was featured in the news for weeks.

“They go through this, and they study this, and they work on it all the time,” Trump said. “They literally have a quarter of a second to make some of these decisions. And they make a wrong decision, and it’s very devastating.”