L.A. Protester to Cops: ‘Eat a Giant Smoking F***ing D**k That Has Herpes’

A protester who marched against police in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night was filmed using profane language and imagery to attack members of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

“Eat a giant smoking f***ing d**k that has herpes,” she said on one video, posted by investigative reporter Drew Hernandez.

LA protester to Sheriff’s: An extremely distressed protester can be seen here spewing vile rhetoric to police expressing her desire for sheriffs to eat a large penis with herpes pic.twitter.com/5WlIRL4mdG — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

In another, the same protester urges a police officer to perform a sexual act with a donut:

LA protester to police: “Use a f*cking donut as a flesh light” pic.twitter.com/oheyuNoEZx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

That protester appears to be the one in the photo below, running from police as they fired non-lethal munitions.

As Breitbart News reported, citing local FOX affiliate KTTV and others, LASD officers used non-lethal weapons to disperse the crowd of self-described anarchists, some of whom were later found with weapons and helmets misleadingly marked “press”:

The use of false “press” designations has been a feature of violent protest in Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere, as rioters attempt to use the deference that police often show to journalists to launch violent attacks.

