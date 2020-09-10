Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), along with his progressive allies, is using the wildfires ravaging the west to push for a Green New Deal, casting blame on President Trump, whom he says “rejects science and calls climate change a hoax.”

“The 2nd, 3rd & 4th largest wildfires in California’s history continue to rage. The sky on the West Coast turned red & orange. Please don’t tell me the Green New Deal is radical,” Sanders said on Thursday alongside a photo of San Francisco’s orange sky.

“What’s radical is having a president in office who rejects science and calls climate change a hoax,” he added:

Similarly, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said the images coming out of his state represent a “cry out for change.”

“CA has invested more in wildfire prevention than any time in our history. Enacted bold climate policies. But it’s not enough,” he said. “We must do more. We need action at EVERY level. CA cannot do this alone.”

“Climate change is REAL,” he added, urging Americans to vote:

“This is what climate change looks like,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said, providing pictures of the scenes in the west. “The proof is right in front of us”:

“None of this is normal, and confronting climate change is on the ballot this year,” Hillary Clinton said on Thursday, asking people to vote “as early as you can, for a habitable planet”:

Other progressive leaders joined in the narrative, demanding climate change action:

Critics say the left’s narrative is misguided, as it ignores the reality of poor forest management driven by environmentalists. Earlier this year, a panel of experts attributed the wildfires across the region to “the way we manage lands and develop our landscape” rather than climate change, primarily, as Breitbart News reported:

Speaking at the annual conference of the National Council for Science and the Environment in Washington D.C., Scott Stephens, a professor of fire science at the University of California, Berkeley, said that perhaps 20 to 25 percent of the wildfire damage resulted from climate change, whereas “75 percent is the way we manage lands and develop our landscape.”