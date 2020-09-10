Donald Trump: Joe Biden the ‘Worst Presidential Candidate’ in History of Politics

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that former Vice President Joe Biden was the worst presidential candidate in the history of politics.

“I have the distinct pleasure of running against the worst presidential candidate in the history of presidential politics,” Trump said. “I really believe that.”

Trump urged Michigan voters to get out and vote for him in the upcoming election.

“Can you imagine if I lost to him?” Trump asked. “I’d have to say that I lost to the worst candidate ever put up. Don’t do that to me, Michigan.”

Trump recalled watching the primary debates with first lady Melania Trump when Biden was competing with his fellow Democrats in the Democrat primary.

“She looked and she watched the debate, and she watched Joe and she said, ‘Darling, it’s so sad,’” Trump said, as the crowd laughed. “This was early on. And this is the guy I’m running against.”

Trump recalled that Biden supported policies like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), allowing China to enter the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“Just a terrible, terrible situation took place, and that’s when China became a big powerful economic power,” Trump said.

The president also warned that Biden would remove his economic tariffs on China.

“If Biden is elected, China will own America,” Trump said. “Washington vultures like Biden and others ripped apart entire towns all across your state.”