President Donald Trump on Thursday reacted to chants from his supporters of “We love you!” during a campaign rally in Michigan.

Trump thanked the crowd and mockingly wiped his eyes.

“Don’t say that,” Trump said. “I will start to cry. That wouldn’t be good for my image. You don’t want to see me cry. I will start to cry.”

The president commented at a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan, on Thursday evening.

He recalled that he heard a broadcaster discussing the “We love you!” chant after it was first used during a rally in North Carolina on Tuesday.

“It’s incredible, they said, with all the years that they have been covering presidential elections, they have never heard that chant,” he said. “It’s very nice.”

Trump joked that the “fake news” would eventually dig up a video of a president getting a “We love you” chant, just to prove him wrong.

“This is what we are dealing with,” he said.