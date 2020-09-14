Joe Biden Avoids Vote-by-Mail, Casts Ballot in Person

Joe Biden decided to vote the old fashioned way on Monday: by casting his ballot in person.

The Democrat nominee for president voted early at a polling location in Delaware.

Joe and Jill Biden visited the New Castle County Board of Elections to cast their ballots. Voters have the option to make an appointment and appear in person, or send their vote through the mail.

Awkward. Joe Biden just forgot where’s he’s traveling to during comments to the press… "Where am I going to be?" pic.twitter.com/o8MORvhN2W — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 14, 2020

Biden told reporters as he exited the building that he voted early because he’s going to be traveling tomorrow — 49 days before the election.

“You guys voted early today?” a reporter asked.

“Because I’m going to be in— where am I tomorrow? I’m in— ?” Biden said, looking for assistance.

“We’re traveling,” Jill Biden jumped in.

“Florida,” a staffer responded.

“I’m traveling tomorrow,” Biden said.

He encouraged people to vote early.

Biden and the Democrats have made voting by mail a centerpiece of their election strategy.

“It is essential from a health reason because we want to keep people at home to vote without having them all collect on Election Day, but if they do want to vote in person, that we have sufficient spacing and all the rest so it’s not a risk to their health,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in August.

“People should not have to choose between their health and their vote, and that’s very important.”

