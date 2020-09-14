Rioters Rage in Lancaster After Police-Involved Shooting of Man with a Knife

Black Lives Matter rioters raged in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sunday night, throwing bricks at police station windows and hurling glass bottles, rocks, and bricks at officers following a police-involved fatal shooting of a man who chased an officer with a knife in hand.

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in the streets following the police-involved shooting of 27-year old Ricardo Munoz, who chased an officer with a knife in hand, bodycam footage shows.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, authorities issued several warnings to the group of over 100 protesters. After they failed to heed the warnings, police deployed the use of chemical agents.

Police said demonstrators damaged a county vehicle in front of the police station and affirmed that bricks were “thrown through the front of the police station and into the post office window.”

“People on the ramp, W. Chestnut St. and the park adjacent to the station threw water bottles, glass bottles, rocks, bricks, gallon jugs of liquids and parts of plastic road barricades at Officers,” police said.

“OC spray was also deployed at protestors that refused to move from the ramp and were physically challenging Officers that were moving to clear people from the ramp,” authorities added.

Tonight in Lancaster, protesters are calling out police to a skirmish pic.twitter.com/j6WuJ8xZzu — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: After protesters were warned to get off the police station ramp and declared an unlawful assembly Police then open up the first round of tear gas Protesters then begin to continue to throw projectiles at police pic.twitter.com/1FvcT2D3sm — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: After multiple warnings to disperse, two rounds of tear gas deployments, and rubber bullets used Police then deploy the 3rd round of tear gas to clear the police station ramp of rioters Many rioters can be seen yelping in displeasure pic.twitter.com/2wEU0s6xkX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: black bloc Antifa destroy the windows and body of a Lancaster detective’s car using a bricks Black lives matter protesters join in and call to light the car on fire pic.twitter.com/3tdCL5zaYi — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: Antifa has begun breaking the windows of the Lancaster police precinct Officers are responding with non lethal rounds and are now in the streets pic.twitter.com/icg1rDxxC9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: police make a full offensive in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to clear out BLM and Antifa rioters After they destroyed city property, including a police vehicle, created barricades, and threw rocks/bricks at officers The unlawful assembly was declared hour ago pic.twitter.com/pg8K5wG9qd — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: Rioters have begun to throw bricks breaking windows of the police station pic.twitter.com/8zS0aoWn39 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: arsonists are lighting fires in the streets in Lancaster and adding public trash bags as fuel at the BLM ✊🏿 riot pic.twitter.com/5Of9r9fGua — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: BLM Rioters end their night with some arson pic.twitter.com/tzLgZUv4vc — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020

Police affirmed that, at the time of their update, protesters were “still gathered outside the station” and had “thrown traffic barricades, large planters, and trash receptacles across the ramp.”