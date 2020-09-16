Report: 15 Shot, 2 Killed, Tuesday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, two fatally, on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the two fatalities was a 26-year-old man who was shot while at “CTA Red Line station in Rogers Park” just after 6:10 p.m.

NBC 5 reports the man was standing inside the station “when a vehicle pulled up near the station…[and] a person inside the vehicle opened fire,” striking the victim in the abdomen. He was then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second fatality was as 21-year-old man who was killed while inside an apartment in the “4800 block of South Wood Street.” He was shot multiple times by “someone he knew” and pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday’s violence follows a Monday on which the Sun-Times reports 14 people were shot, two fatally, in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. And Monday’s violence came on the heels of a weekend on which Breitbart News reported at least 50 were shot, eleven fatally.

Breitbart News reported more than 35 people were shot Friday, September 11, 2020, into the morning of Sunday, September 13, 2020, alone.

