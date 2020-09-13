Over 35 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Over 35 people were shot, nine fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports 27 people were shot and wounded and another nine were shot and killed, by early Sunday morning across the city.

Among the fatalities was a 34-year-old man found shot to death just after midnight Saturday in West Englewood.

Two other fatalities resulted when six people were shot in one incident Saturday morning just after 2 a.m. The shooting followed an argument which resulted in gunfire at “a gathering.” One person opened fire on the crowd of people and another person returned fire, leaving two dead and four wounded.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the back and discovered by police in the “700 block of North Morgan Street” around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso was discovered just after midnight Sunday morning in Woodlawn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News reported at least 51 shot, seven fatally, over Labor Day weekend in the Windy City. An eight-year-old girl was among the seven fatalities.

Breitbart News reported the eight-year-old was riding in vehicle with her mom and two other adults around 6 p.m. when someone in the vehicle behind them opened fire. The girl and two adults–a 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman–were each shot in the back.

The girl was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

