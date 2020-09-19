Patagonia Puts ‘Vote the A**holes Out’ on Clothing Tags

The Patagonia clothing company has added the words “Vote the Assholes Out” to the back of the tags on its newest line of shorts.

Customers have been discovering messages on the back of Patagonia tags, which read in sans-serif stitching, “Vote the Assholes Out,” according to a report by GQ.

Moreover, the clothing brand has confirmed it, as Patagonia’s Director of Copy Brad Wieners responded to a Twitter user last week, stating that the tags are, in fact, real.

“Patagonia tags have a new message,” wrote one Twitter user, sharing a zoomed-in photo of the back of a tag, which clearly states, “Vote The Assholes Out.”

“[I]s that real?” inquired another Twitter user, responding to the image.

“Real,” confirmed Wieners.

“With an assist [from] [BallotReady] we’ve got a widget to help folks [follow through] on that advice, too,” added Wieners in a follow-up post the next day.

Patagonia has also announced that it will be working with BallotReady — a voter guide for local elections — to encourage people to vote global warming skeptics out of office, according to GQ.

“We have been standing up to climate deniers for almost as long as we’ve been making those shorts,” a Patagonia spokesperson told CNN, adding that the brand’s CEO Yvon Chouinard has been saying the phrase for years in reference “to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science.”

In response to one Twitter user who asked how he can buy “Vote the Assholes Out” clothing, Wieners responded, “to capture those tags, look for Standup shorts and pants.”

Wieners went on to ask the consumer if he would also wear a mask sporting the same phrase.

“Pitching the team on masks,” he added. “Would u wear one?”

