Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was heckled Tuesday during a speech addressing Senate Republicans’ intention to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“Democrats are fighting as hard as we can to protect Americans,” Schumer said in his remarks on Capitol Hill. In response, a heckler shouted, ” You ain’t doing shit, stop lying to the people!”

Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

Another man can then be heard yelling: “Jesus saves” and “Jesus loves you guys!”

“Thank you,” a visibly annoyed Schumer replied.

The incident came hours after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that he will vote on a Supreme Court nominee to replace Ginsburg, all but paving the way for President Donald Trump to appoint his third justice to the high court.

“My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination is not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent,” Romney said in a statement. “The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own.”

Trump’s nominee will require a simple majority for confirmation. The time frame is typically two to three months, but Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell could fast-track the process.

Trump said Tuesday he will name his nominee on Saturday. Federal appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Logoa are believed to be on his list of five finalists.

Ginsburg, who was appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, transcribed a request before her death that her successor not be decided until after the election. Her body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and she will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

The UPI contributed to this report.