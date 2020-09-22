Kayleigh McEnany: Fired Detailee Olivia Troye a Profile in Cowardice

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday dismissed Olivia Troye, a former advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, as a coward.

“These are not profiles in courage, but these are profiles in cowardice,” she said, describing Troye and her “friend club of Never Trumpers” as “desperate for relevancy.”

Troye recently cut ads for Republican Voters Against Trump, a group of former officials in President Donald Trump’s administration supporting Joe Biden. Former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is also part of the group.

McEnany described Troye as a “disgruntled former detailee” who proudly declared less than two months ago that she was serving in the Trump administration and called it the “honor of her life.”

Troye was also recently featured on NBC News in an interview on Tuesday with Andrea Mitchell criticizing the president’s handling of the coronavirus.

McEnany described her claims as “fabricated smears and flat-out lies” to try to hurt the president’s reelection.

“Troye failed to speak up and she struggled to keep up because she was constantly complaining about how exhausted and overwhelmed she was coordinating conference calls and scheduling meetings,” McEnany said, noting that her detail was cut short in July.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, also detailed why he fired Troye.

“Olivia Troye worked for me; I fired her. The reason I fired her was her performances started to drop after six months working on the task force as a backbencher. … I’m the one who escorted her off the compound,” he said.