Rep. Ilhan Omar Responds to Trump Rally Remarks: ‘This Is My Country’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded to President Donald Trump’s remarks he made at a rally Tuesday night in Pennsylvania after he told the crowd she was dictating to Republicans how to run the country.

“She’s telling us how to run our country,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, after claiming Omar was one of the reasons he believes he will win Minnesota in the 2020 election.

“How did you do where you came from? How was your country doing?” he said of the Democrat congresswoman, who fled Somalia as a child refugee at the age of eight and came to the U.S.

Omar snapped back at the president in a tweet after his speech.

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Omar said, retweeting Trump’s comments. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

In a continuation of her Twitter thread, Omar added a meme from the movie Mean Girls, directed at the president, which said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Omar has been a U.S. citizen for 20 years.

Trump and Omar have clashed many times before. The president called Omar antisemitic for criticizing Israel and AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobby which Omar said was “all about the Benjamins,” and she has accused Trump of being a racist.

In July 2019, Trump went after Omar and the three other far-left House members of the “Squad,” which include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), for “viciously” telling “people of the United States … how our government is to be run.”

He also suggested that the four congresswomen “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”