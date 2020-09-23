Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, raked in nearly six million from a Chinese oligarch who sought power and influence in Washington, D.C.

A bombshell report by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee details numerous cases in which Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and family members have deep ties to the Chinese communist government, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

One such case notes Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco, seemingly accepting nearly six million in consulting fees and legal representation from Chinese oligarch Ye Jianming.

The report details:

On Aug. 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III. These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a “substantial shareholder” in CEFC International Limited along with Ye. It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on Aug. 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through Sept. 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year. [Emphasis added]

A million of the nearly six million transferred to Hunter Biden’s law firm was then refunded, claiming that the payment was related to his firm’s representation of Jianming associate Patrick Ho — convicted of international bribery and money laundering in 2019.

Ho’s legal representation in the case, though, did not include Hunter Biden’s law firm. Attorneys with the firms Krieger Kim & Lewin LLP and Dechert LLP represented Ho in the case, court records show.

The report states:

On March 22, 2018, a $1 million payment was sent from Hudson West III to Owasco with a memo line for “Dr Patrick Ho Chi Ping Representation.” In his alternative explanation, Hunter Biden indicated that the misdirected $1 million was related to his representation of Ye’s associate, Patrick Ho. These transactions illustrate the financial connections between Gongwen Dong’s Hudson West III, Ye Jianming’s CEFC, and Hunter Biden’s Owasco. [Emphasis added] Biden stated that: Boies Schiller Flexner is co-counsel for Dr. Patrick Ho’s case. Hudson West III LLC has no involvement with Patrick Ho Chi Ping[’]s case and won[’]t expect further transaction related to Dr. Patrick Ho Chi Ping trail [sic] for Hudson West III LLC. Owasco LLC and co- Counsel Boies Schiller Flexner will represent Dr. Patrick Ho Chi Ping [at] trial. [Emphasis added]

The report also reveals that at the same time Hunter Biden’s law firm was taking payments from Jianming, he was transferring money to the Lion Hall Group, a consulting firm run by Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden.

“Between Aug. 14, 2017 and Aug. 3, 2018, Owasco sent 20 wires totaling $1,398,999 to the Lion Hall Group, a consulting firm that lists James Biden and his wife, Sara Biden, on the bank account. This transaction was identified for potential criminal financial activity,” the report states:

These transfers began less than one week after CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to Hudson West III and Hudson West III sent its first payment of $400,000 to Owasco. Most of the payments from Owasco to the Lion Hall Group had vague notes in the memo lines, 15 of which simply indicated that they were for further credit to James Biden; however, the memo line for one of the payments read “HW3,” which indicates some of the transferred money could be from Hudson West III. When the bank contacted Sara Biden regarding the overall wire activity, she stated that the Lion Hall Group and Owasco provide international and business consulting and that the Lion Hall Group was assisting Owasco with an international client through a contract that had since terminated. Sara Biden told the bank that she would not provide any supporting documentation, and she also refused to provide additional information to more clearly explain the activity. Consequently, the bank submitted the account for closure. The Committees created the following chart with respect to this transaction. [Emphasis added] Hudson West III also sent funds directly to the Lion Hall Group. According to records on file with the Committees, James B. Biden is the principal contact for the Lion Hall Group, and between January 2018 and October 2018, Hudson West III sent the Lion Hall Group outgoing wires totaling $76,746.15 with the memo, “office expense and reimbursement.” These transactions illustrate a direct financial link between Hudson West III (which was connected to CEFC, the Chinese government, and Gongwen Dong) and James Biden. [Emphasis added]

Similarly, as Breitbart News reported, Hunter Biden’s private equity firm received about $3.5 million from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina in 2014 as part of a “consultancy agreement.”

The report states that members of the Biden family used credit cards linked to associates with ties to the Chinese communist government and bought luxury items with the funds.

Hunter Biden, in the report, is accused of making payments to Russian and Eastern European women linked to prostitution and human trafficking.

