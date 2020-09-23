The Louisville Metro Police Department held a live press conference Wednesday in response to two police officers being shot during protests.

“Both officers are currently undergoing treatment at University Hospital,” a police spokesperson told reporters. “One is alert and stable, the other officer is currently undergoing surgery and stable.

The officers were shot Wednesday evening in the city’s downtown area as protests erupted following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to bring murder charges against any officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, according to Breitbart News.

One suspect is in custody, according to the spokesperson.