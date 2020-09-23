WATCH: Louisville Rioters Attack Police as They Try to Extinguish Fires

Rioters in Louisville attacked police officers by throwing projectiles at them and even knocked one of them to the ground, as the officers tried to extinguish fires in the city.

Louisville, and cities across the country, exploded in violence Wednesday night after a Grand Jury in Kentucky voted to indict one of the three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor for wanton endangerment. Rioters took to the streets almost immediately after the announcement and one of their tactics was to set fires at the Hall of Justice.

BLM-antifa rioters in Louisville attack officers putting out the fires on the Hall of Justice. Rioters throw projectiles at them. One officer is hit in the head and knocked to the ground. #BLM pic.twitter.com/x9ozmo27CD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

WATCH: Protesters throw projectiles at Louisville Police on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/C5ti1kmJri — The Hill (@thehill) September 24, 2020

The projectile throwing was not the only, or even most serious assault on law enforcement in Louisville on Wednesday night, two officers were shot and immediately transported to University Hospital.

As Breitbart News reported:

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained Wednesday afternoon that no police officers would be charged directly for the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March because they knocked before entering her boyfriend’s apartment. Taylor, 26, an emergency medical technician, was killed in the crossfire when her boyfriend opened fire at police, thinking they were intruders. […] After expressing his condolences to Taylor’s family, Cameron explained that the officers who had shot Taylor would not be charged because they had been fired upon first, and because her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, testified that they had knocked first.

“Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency Tuesday out of concern for potential civil unrest following the decision,” UPI reports. “The declaration allowed him to set curfews.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) authorized 500 National Guard members for service in Louisville.