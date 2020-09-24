Navy SEAL and Republican congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden has seen an uptick in support in Wisconsin as advertisements have begun targeting his opponent, Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI).

According to a report from Politico, the “Congressional Leadership Fund, the House GOP’s chief super PAC, will begin running ads on TV and digital platforms on Friday targeting Kind, a 12-term member who is one of 30 Democrats in districts that President Donald Trump carried in 2016.”

The ads are expected to cost a total of $2 million in the Fund’s effort to unseat Kind, who holds a district that Trump won by 4.5% in 2016.

In addition to the new ads, the race is gaining national attention from Trump, who hosted a tele-rally with Van Orden on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence, who traveled to Eau Claire on Thursday, and Jill Biden, who joined a virtual roundtable with Kind this week.

So far, Van Orden has challenged Kind to three debates:

Virtually on Wisconsin Public Radio

Virtually through UW-La Crosse and their media partners

In-person at La Crosse Loggers stadium as a fundraiser for law enforcement

Kind has served as a member of the House of Representatives since 1997.