Donald Trump Enjoying Highest Approval Rating Streak in Years

US President Donald Trump arrives to address supporters during a campaign rally at Manchester - Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire, August 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump has experienced ten straight days of approval ratings at or above 50 percent, according to a Rasmussen poll.

The Rasmussen poll released Friday showed that 52 percent of likely voters approve of Trump’s job performance while 48 percent disapprove.

As reporter Paul Bedard noted Friday, Trump earned a 51 percent approval rating on September 14 which has not fallen below 50 percent in ten days — it was followed by a rating of 51 percent, 52 percent, 51 percent, 53 percent, 51 percent, 50 percent, 50 percent, 52 percent, and 52 percent.

That’s the longest job approval streak that Trump has experienced since the Inauguration in 2017.

