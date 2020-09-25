Harry Reid Has Absolutely No Regrets About Eliminating Filibuster

Appearing Thursday on CNN, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) said he has absolutely no regrets about his role in eliminating the filibuster on judicial nominations as President Donald Trump readies his third nominee for the Supreme Court.

A partial transcript is as follows: